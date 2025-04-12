Toilet signs can sometimes be a bit bizarre and a picture of one such was shared by Mpumelelo 'Pommie' Mbangwa. The former Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator is one of the popular voices of the sport and often is seen commentating in several tournaments across the world. Currently with IPL 2025 as a commentator, 'Pommie' Mbangwa shared a picture of a bizarre toilet sign which read, "He/They" which indicates to people who want to be referred to with both the pronouns 'he' and 'they'. Kevin Pietersen reacted to the post with a 'vomit' emoji. On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

Mpumelelo 'Pommie' Mbangwa Shares Pic of 'He/They' Toilet Sign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa)

Check Kevin Pietersen's Comment

Source: Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)