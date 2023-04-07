Aleem Dar, one of the best-ever umpires to have officiated in the game, received a well-deserved guard of honour from the Bangladesh and Ireland players at the end of the one-off Test match, which was also the final outing of his career. The players from both teams honoured Dar, who had earlier announced his decision to step down from ICC's elite panel of umpires. Along with players, fellow match officials also applauded Aleem Dar. Nida Dar Appointed Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Mark Coles Confirmed As Head Coach.

Watch Aleem Dar Receiving Guard of Honour Here

🚨 End Of An Era 🚨 Guard of Honour for Aleem dar on his last test match, the end of his career as a member of the ICC’s Elite Panel of umpires. Thank you Sir 💕#BANvIRE #AleemDar #Bangladesh #Ireland #Pakistan #Umpire #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/VyQqLgOh0Z — Haseeb Arslan (@HaseebarslanUK) April 7, 2023

Aleem Dar Receives Guard of Honour

It's not every day you see a guard of honour for an umpire but Aleem Dar fully deserves it at the conclusion of his final Test match. pic.twitter.com/pmg1Pu8ch9 — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) April 7, 2023

Special Moment Indeed!

A special moment for one of the greatest umpires of all time. Bangladesh and Ireland line up in a guard of honour for Aleem Dar who's officiated in his last Test as an ICC Elite Panel umpire #BANvsIRE #Cricket pic.twitter.com/NwDtrTpSIY — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 7, 2023

