Recently, the government imposed 28% GST on online gaming industry. Following the government’s move, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag reacted on it. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag came up with a funny reaction and wrote, “All fantasy companies having 11 in their name should now become xxx 8.593 + gst.”

All fantasy companies having 11 in their name should now become xxx 8.593 + gst — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2023

