Ambati Rayudu could not make an 'impact' despite being introduced as an 'Impact Player' for Chennai Super Kings in their match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. Rayudu was subbed into this game after Moeen Ali's dismissal in the 14th over of the match. But Rayudu could not make the most of this opportunity, eventually being dismissed for just one run. Mind Games! Ravi Ashwin Completes Bowling Action But Refrains From Delivering Ball, Ajinkya Rahane Backs Away Next Delivery During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Ambati Rayudu Departs

CSK in big big trouble, Moeen & Rayudu departs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023

