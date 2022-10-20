Amol Kale, a close aide of Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been elected as Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. Kale defeated 1983 World Cup winning team India member Sandeep Patil in the presidential election polls by 25 votes.

New MCA President

MCA team: President- Amol Kale Secretary- Ajinkya Naik Treasurer- Arman Mallick#CricketTwitter #MCA — Priya Nagi (@PRIYA7N) October 20, 2022

