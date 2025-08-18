The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished Sandeep Patil on his 69th birthday. Sandeep Patil, born on August 18, 1956, was an integral part of the 1983 World Cup-winning side. The former India national cricket team star all-rounder has been an excellent coach too, having guided the Indian side and also the Kenya national cricket team. He guided the Kenya side to their iconic journey to the 2003 ICC ODI World Cup semi-final. Sandeep Patil was also Team India's selector in the past. As a player for Team India, his impact has been sound too, having played 29 Tests, scoring 1588 runs, and 45 ODIs, scoring 1005 runs. ‘You’re Absolutely Right’ Danish Kaneria Backs Irfan Pathan As Ex-India All-Rounder Calls Shahid Afridi ‘Badtameez Aadmi’ for Making Personal Attack (See Post).

BCCI Wishes Sandeep Patil

Here's wishing Sandeep Patil - the 1983 World Cup-winner and the former #TeamIndia coach & selector - a very happy birthday! 👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/BMOG603wyG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2025

