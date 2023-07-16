Rohit Sharma showed fans that he very much has a funny side to him as well with his latest post on social media. The Indian captain, in high spirits from his team's dominant win over West Indies, shared a picture of himself in casuals and talking over the phone. However, what turned out to be funny was the caption for the picture on Twitter, which he took from Johnny Lever's famous dialogue from the movie Baazigar, which goes like this, "Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai". Rohit Sharma Makes Angry Gestures at Ishan Kishan, Calls for Early Declaration (Watch Video).

See Rohit Sharma's Post Here

Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai 📞😂 pic.twitter.com/v1ObmfCWNh — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2023

A Bit of Context

Source - Baazigar movie 😂 pic.twitter.com/9rdCWUcEgW — Anuj Mishra (@anujmishra003) July 15, 2023

Here's The Original Video!

