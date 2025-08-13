Royals of Rayalaseema will be looking to get off the mark in Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 when they take on Tungabhadra Warriors in the 10th match of the season, on Wednesday, August 13. The Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors match is set to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and it will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Andhra Premier League 2025 and fans can watch Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. Fans might also be on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch Andhra Premier League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match or a tour pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Amaravati Royals on Top After Winning All Three Matches, Vijayawada Sunshiners in Second Spot.

