West Indies batter and captain Shai Hope reached a batting milestone for his nation when he became the 12th cricketer to reach 1000 T20I runs for Windies during his knock of 55 in WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025. Shai was five shy of 1000 T20I runs before the start of WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025, which the captain achieved with a four off Ben Dwarshuis in his second over. In 44 T20Is for West Indies, Hope has amassed 1050 runs, with seven half-centuries, with his latest coming in the WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025. Shimron Hetmyer Completes 1,000 T20I Runs for West Indies, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Shai Hope Reaches Batting Milestone

Shai Hope reaches 1000 T20I runs 🙌 He's the 12th West Indies batter to reach the milestone in men's T20Is. Follow live: https://t.co/Avoh9uDggn pic.twitter.com/Q84Km7fEh6 — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2025

Shai Hope Reaches Landmark in Style

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)