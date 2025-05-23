Sri Lanka's ace all-rounder, Angelo Mathews, has decided to bid Test cricket adieu, having played the red-ball format for 17 years for his nation. Taking to the social media platform 'X', the former Sri Lanka captain confirmed that the upcoming SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 in June at Galle will be the last time Mathews will turn up for the nation in whites. In his post, Mathews emphasised that the time is right for new young players to take over the mantle for Sri Lanka in the format and take the nation to greater heights. The 37-year-old has featured in 118 Tests for Sri Lanka between 2009 and 2025, amassing 8,167 runs and clinching 33 wickets, which include 16 centuries, 45 fifties, and one four-wicket haul. Check out Mathews' post below. Angelo Mathews Expresses ‘Shock’ at Sri Lanka’s Test Schedule in 2025 (See Post).

Angelo Mathews Announces Test Retirement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)