The Sri Lanka national cricket team will play four Test matches in the 2025 calendar year. These four Test matches include Australia’s upcoming tour in February. Interestingly, the WTC 2023-25 final will be played in June with the teams’ records resetting for the next WTC Final after that. The former captain Angelo Mathews expressed shock over Sri Lanka’s match schedule which will allow only two Test matches to be counted in 2025 for the next WTC final. Sri Lanka is currently fifth in the WTC 2023-25 standings with five wins in 11 Tests. Check out Angelo Mathews’ post below. Kusal Perera Becomes Third Sri Lankan To Score T20I Century, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL 3rd T20I 2025.

Angelo Mathews Expresses ‘Shock’ at Sri Lanka’s Test Schedule in 2025

Absolutely shocking to hear that srilanka is only playing 4 test matches this entire year including the aus tests this month @ICC . — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) January 6, 2025

