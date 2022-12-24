Indian batter Virat Kohli was seen getting frustrated in the IND vs BAN 2nd test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. After bundling out India for a score of 314 in the first innings, Bangladesh had a tricky situation to deal with in the final session of day 2. From the beginning, Bangladesh batters started to waste time by any means. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen tying his shoelaces in the fifth ball of the sixth over. This made Kohli angry and an animated Kohli then told 'shirt bhi khol le apna' - which means open your shirt. The video of the incident has now gone viral. IPL 2023 Auction in Numbers: Check Team-wise Details of Players Sold and Retained.

Virat Kohli Gets Animated

