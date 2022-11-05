Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh has a consistent trend of misspelling the names of venues of T20 World Cup 2022 India is going to play in his social media posts. His Punjab Kings teammate Harpreet Brar doesn’t let this opportunity go as he takes a funny jibe at Arshdeep saying thankfully the World Cup is not in London.

'Harpreet Brar takes jibe at Arshdeep Singh'

Thank God World Cup is not happening in London. @arshdeepsinghh pic.twitter.com/MvV57Bxa5U — Harpreet Brar (@thisisbrar) November 4, 2022

