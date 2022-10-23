India strikes early against Pakistan in the first game of T20 World Cup Super-12 Group 2 as Arshdeep Singh hits Pakistan with two lusty blows early on in the forms of wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the early dismissal of the biggest threats of Pakistani batting line-up.

'Redemption'

'Another Rockstar After Jadeja'

Arshdeep is a Rockstar 😍 Hit like if you agree.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/mO1CnPmXWI — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 23, 2022

'Fire'

What a picture - Arshdeep Singh removing the Pakistani captain for a golden duck. pic.twitter.com/ODITWN5IwY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

'Great Start by Team India'

Strong start by Team India in the powerplay 32 runs with both openers gone 🙌 Arshdeep Singh is on fire 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DLxWASqveq — Cricket is Love ❤ (@cricketfan__) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)