Australia women's cricketer Ashleigh Gardner has announced her engagement with her long-time girlfriend over an Instagram post. Ashleigh shared a couple of pics the one in which the couple can be seen together and in the other one they are holding hands flaunting the engagement rings. Ashleigh captioned the pics and wrote, "Mrs. Gardner has a nice ring to it". She did tag her female partner in the Instagram post. Harmanpreet Kaur Comes to Support Mumbai Indians During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (See Post).

View Post Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)