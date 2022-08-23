Pakistan national cricket team arrived in Dubai from Amsterdam for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. Babar Azam’s side will take on arch rivals India in their opening game of the T20 event on Sunday, August 28. The Green Shirts flew to Dubai after the conclusion of the ODI series against Netherlands.

