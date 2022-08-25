Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli are doing their best to get back into the rhythm during training sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2022. India will start their campaign at the continental tournament on August 28 with a high-octane match against Pakistan. Kohli and Sharma looked sharp and were seen hitting balls for fun in the nets. BCCI took to Twitter to share a video of the star batters showing their class.

Watch BCCI's video of Kohli-Rohit Training:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)