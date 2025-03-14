Table-toppers Indian Royals will face off against second-placed Asian Stars in the Asian Legends League 2025 on March 14. The Asian Stars vs Indian Royals T20 match will be played at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan and start at 6:30 PM. Sony Sports Network are official broadcasting partner in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Asian Stars vs Indian Royals Asian Legends League 2025 on Sony Sports 3 TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Asian Stars vs Indian Royals T20 match on FanCode, who have streaming rights and provide online action on their app and website, which will need a season/match pass. 'F….. Joke' Herschelle Gibbs Slams Bangladesh Tigers Team in Asian Legends League 2025 for 'Ghosting' Him After Being Appointed Head Coach.

Asian Stars vs Indian Royals Live

Game On! 🎯🔥 Welcoming @SonySportsNetwk as our official Broadcast Partner!! Watch the legends in action! 🏏⚡ Catch the MPMSC Asian Legends League LIVE on Sony Sports Network from 10th March - 18th March! 📺✨ #mpmscAsianLegendsLeague #SonySports #CricketLegends #LiveCricket pic.twitter.com/ad60wEvNZJ — Asian Legends League T20 (@AsianLegendsT20) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)