Bangladesh Tigers are set to lock horns with Afghanistan Pathans in the Asian Legends League 2025 3rd T20. The Bangladesh Tigers vs Afghanistan Pathans Asian Legends League 2025 match is the second match for both sides in the ongoing league, while Bangladesh Tigers got their first match abandoned, Afghanistan Pathans lost a thriller. The Bangladesh Tigers vs Afghanistan Pathans match is scheduled to be held at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan, on March 11 with a scheduled start time of 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast viewing option of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports 3 TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Bangladesh Tigers vs Afghanistan Pathans Asian Legends League 2025 on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a subscription pass.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Afghanistan Pathans Asian Legends League 2025:

