Indian Royals are set to host Sri Lankan Lions in the Asian Legends League 2025 4th T20. The Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Asian Legends League 2025 match is the second match for Indian Royals in the ongoing league and the first for Sri Lankan Lions. Indian Royals got their first match abandoned. The Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions match is scheduled to be held at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan, on March 11 with a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast viewing option of the Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Asian Legends League 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports 3 TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions Asian Legends League 2025 on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a subscription pass. 'F….. Joke' Herschelle Gibbs Slams Bangladesh Tigers Team in Asian Legends League 2025 for 'Ghosting' Him After Being Appointed Head Coach.

