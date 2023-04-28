Atharva Taide scored his maiden fifty in the Indian Premier League, achieving this feat during the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 28. The young left-hander got to this mark off 26 balls and hit six fours and two sixes to achieve this milestone. The youngster had made his debut earlier this season but had failed to have a big score under his belt.

Atharva Taide Scores Half-Century

