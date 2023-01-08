South Africa held on to play out a hard-fought draw against Australia in the 3rd Test of the series, on Sunday, January 8. Needing 14 wickets to win the match, South Africa were bowled out early in the day for 255 runs on the board and were asked to follow-on, after which they only ended up losing two more. Skipper Dean Elgar (10) and Heinrich Klaasen (35) were the only South African wickets to fall on Day 5. Samuel Erwee and Temba Bavuma ensured that both sides shared spoils in this match. Usman Khawaja was deservedly named Player of the Match for his 195* in the first innings. Usman Khawaja Becomes First Cricketer To Miss A Maiden Test Double Century While Batting in 190s Due To Innings Declaration.

AUS vs SA Result:

All over at the SCG as Australia and South Africa share the spoils to draw the third and final Test of the series.#WTC23 | #AUSvSA 📝 https://t.co/yJR6DiH5jX pic.twitter.com/hFO51iWOYT — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2023

