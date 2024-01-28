Sri Lanka defeated Namibia in their previous match, while Australia defeated Zimbabwe in their last encounter. As both teams look to keep their winning streaks going, they want to win this crucial match. It is scheduled to take place at De Beers Diamond Oval in Northern Cape, South Africa on Sunday, January 28. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but AUS U19 vs SL U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy AUS U19 vs SL U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. West Indies Beat Australia After 27 Years in a Test Match in Australia, Shamar Joseph Shines With 7/68.

Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19 ICC World Cup Game

The final day of the #U19WorldCup group stage! Australia and Sri Lanka battle for top spot in Group C as USA challenge India in Group A 👀 Details on where to watch 📺 https://t.co/YQUlqNkwni pic.twitter.com/PQBCZOXrsh — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024

