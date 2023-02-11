Favourites Australia take on neighbours New Zealand in the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Australia Women are the defending champions and will look to get a confident start. The AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup match will be hosted by Boland Park, Paarl and is slated to start from 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network channels will live telecast the match on TV. Fans will be provided the live streaming by DIsney+ Hotstar app and website but with a subscription fee.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

A tran-Tasman clash to kick off the #T20WorldCup 💪 Who's waking up with us?! pic.twitter.com/WRlqp4nDvi — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 11, 2023

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 On Star Sports

The girls wrote h̵i̵s̵ #HerStory, by bringing home the #ICCWomensU19WorldCup! Excited to see #WomenInBlue emerge triumphant in the #ICCWomensT20IWorldcup! Tune-in to the #ICCWomensT20IWorldCup | Feb 10 | Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MfFeM71bFa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 3, 2023

