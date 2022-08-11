Australian cricketers, who were part of their recent tour of Sri Lanka, have decided to donate all their prize money to the island nation, which is suffering from a grave economic crisis. Cricket Australia made this announcement on social media, sharing that all the money would be given to UNICEF Australia's programs to support nutrition, healthcare, safe drinking water, education and mental health services in Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia's Official Announcement:

Our Aussie men have donated their prize money from the recent tour of Sri Lanka to support children and families impacted by the nation's worst economic crisis in decades 💛 pic.twitter.com/XO3LaSGu7D — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 11, 2022

