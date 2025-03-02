Former New Zealand national cricket team captain Kane Williamson took a one-handed blinder that dismissed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for 16 runs during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 46th over. Speedster Matt Henry bowled a back-of-length delivery outside off-stump. Ravindra Jadeja cuts hard to the left of Kane Williamson, who was deep at the backward point region. The ball was dying on Williamson, but he timed his jump to perfection and gathered it with his left hand. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Glenn Phillips' One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Indian Batter in His 300th ODI During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Oustanding Catch from Kane Williamson

Breathtaking catch by Kane Williamson brings an end to Jadeja’s knock #INDvNZ #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/eqFIl8a8sT — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) March 2, 2025

