Ayush Badoni surpassed the 1,000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday during Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. The 26-year-old middle-order batter reached the landmark with a boundary, further establishing his role as a key finisher in the 2026 season. Since his debut in 2022, Badoni has been a vital asset for LSG. His ability to score under pressure has made him a mainstay in the middle order. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

IPL Milestone For Ayush Badoni

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