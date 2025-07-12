The India U-19 cricket team is set to face the England U-19 cricket team in the opening 1st Youth Test of the two-match series. The India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test Day 1 will be played on Saturday, July 12. The India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test will be played at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Youth Test Day 1 starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Youth Test Day 1 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Although no broadcaster has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025, fans in India can find viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Youth Test Day 1 for free on the England and Wales Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025, Breaks Record Of Fastest Hundred and Most Sixes in Youth ODI Cricket.

IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Test Free Live Streaming

