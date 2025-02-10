Azam Khan's sloppy glovework behind the stumps ended being too costly for Desert Vipers as Carribean power-hitter Rovman Powell got another life and his half-century laid the foundation for an eventual Dubai Capitals victory in the ILT20 2025 final and helped them clinch their maiden title. Nathan Sowter was bowling to Powell, when he saw him step out and pushed one wide. Azam Khan completed a quick stumping and it seemed like Powell was dismissed but only the replay showed that a very tiny part of Azam's gloves were in front of the stumps during the collection. According to article 27.3.1 of the MCC laws, the wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler. The ball from Sowter was adjudged a no ball and it costed big for Desert Vipers. David Warner, Gulbadin Naib Pose With ILT20 2025 Trophy, Other Achievements From Third Season of International League T20 After Winning Maiden Title With Dubai Capitals (See Pic).

Azam Khan Misses Stumping Opportunity With Sloppy Glovework

Drama drama drama! 🥵 An erroneous stumping ➡️ No ball declared ➡️ Batter called back ➡️ Wide ➡️ Free Hit hit for 6️⃣ And ALL that action in just ONE BALL! It's all happening out there! 💥#Final #DPWorldILT20 #TheFinalPush #AllInForCricket @DPWorldUAE @DP_World @ilt20onzee pic.twitter.com/Hlf6Im5m2l — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 9, 2025

