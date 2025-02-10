Dubai Capitals won their maiden ILT20 title in the 2025 edition when they defeated Desert Vipers in the final on February 9. David Warner and Gulbadin Naib were the two cricketers who were part of the Sam Billings-led Dubai Capitals squad who won the ILT20 2025 title and they celebrated in an unique manner. Warner and Naib were spotted alongside the trophy on their bed, recreating the famous celebrations of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Rohit Sharma. Naib also added his personal achievements of the season too. Dubai Capitals shared the celebrations and the pictures went viral on social media. Dubai Capitals Wins ILT20 2025, Clinches Maiden Title After Sikandar Raza's Stellar Cameo Guides Franchise To Victory Over Desert Vipers in Final.

David Warner, Gulbadin Naib Pose With ILT20 2025 Trophy

