India's premier T20 domestic tournament – the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 – will begin on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on March 23. Ahead of Sunrisers' opening match, hard hitter Heinrich Klaasen joined their camp. The Sunrisers-based franchise shared a special video on Heinrich Klaasen's arrival for IPL 2025. SRH Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Heinrich Klaasen Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025

