Babar Azam was in for surprise on his 28th birthday when Aaron Finch gifted him a special day to celebrate the day, during the press conference with all other team captains ahead of the T20 World Cup. Finch walked in from the side of the stage with a cake and presented it to his Pakistan counterpart, who was greeted with a loud cheer as he cut the cake to celebrate his birthday.

Aaron Finch Gifts Babar Azam with Birthday Cake:

Aaron Finch presents Babar Azam with a birthday cake 🎂 📹: ICC | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FwduQV1fAp — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)