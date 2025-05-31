Babar Azam was involved in a heated argument with fans in the middle of the road. In an undated video that has gone viral, the Pakistan National Cricket Team star was seen arguing with a fan and then going on to angrily push away a man while making his way out of the crowd. The reason for the argument is not clear, though. In the video, Babar Azam was seen angrily confronting a man and it was very evident that he wasn't happy with something. He spoke a few words to the man and then angrily pushed away a person who was standing right behind him to make his way out of the crowd. Babar Azam has not been picked in the Pakistan National Cricket Team's T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh. Pakistan Cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s Instagram Accounts Banned in India Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Babar Azam Engages in Heated Argument With Fan

After getting dropped from the Pakistan team, Babar Azam is fighting with his fans. pic.twitter.com/xYEFA7Xxk6 — M (@anngrypakiistan) May 30, 2025

