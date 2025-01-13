Star Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam was honoured at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 draft as he was awarded with the fan's choice best batter of PSL award. Babar was the top scorer of the PSL 2024 with 569 runs in just 11 innings. Due to his tremendous performance for the Peshawar Zalmi, the star Pakistan cricketer was honoured with the award during the HBL PSL draft. PSL 2025 Players Draft: David Warner Gets Picked Up By Karachi Kings for USD 3,00,000, Becomes Most Expensive Cricketer in Pakistan Super League 10.

Babar Azam Receives Fan's Choice Award For the Best PSL Batter

