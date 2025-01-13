Former Australia opener David Warner became the most expensive player in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, getting picked up by Karachi Kings (KK) for USD 3,00,000. Kings have always been a top-heavy batting side and with Warner's inclusion, the likes of Shan Masood, James Vince, and Tim Seifert will only benefit. David Warner Registers For PSL 2025 Draft; Star Australian Cricketer to be Available For Pakistan Super League Following IPL Snub.

David Warner Gets Picked Up By Karachi Kings

