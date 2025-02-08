Babar Azam continued his failure in 2025, with another poor outing, this time against New Zealand in the ongoing PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI, where the ace batter managed just 10 runs. Azam became victim to Michael Bracewell for the second time in ODIs. The Pakistan batter wanted to nudge the ball, but could only manage to lob the ball in the air, to which Glenn Phillips took a sharp diving catch at mid-wicket to bring an end to Azam's 23-ball stay in the middle. Glenn Phillips Loots Shaheen Afridi For 23 Runs En Route Maiden ODI Hundred During Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Falls For 10

Babar Azam gone for 10 runs 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔..#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/TWgPLBJXdQ — Muhammad UMAR (@Muhammadum20511) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)