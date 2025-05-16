The Bahrain women's national cricket team will face the Hong Kong women's national cricket team in match 17 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on May 16. The BRN-W vs HK-W match will be played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok and begin at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the Bahrain Women vs Hong Kong Women T20 WC Asia Qualifier match will be available on FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 for INR 59 on the FanCode app and website. Chloe Tryon Hat-Trick Video: Watch South African All-Rounder Dismiss Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari and Malki Madara in SL-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 Live

Due to the rainy weather in Thailand, the match schedule has been revised. But the excitement continues! 🔥 Join us in cheering for our girls today at 2:30PM. Let’s rally behind our girls as they chase victory—rain or shine! ⚡#hkcricket #cricket #womenscricket… pic.twitter.com/jVChW95GWC — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) May 12, 2025

