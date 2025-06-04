In match 3 of the ongoing Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025, Hong Kong beat hosts Japan in a rain-truncated match by 19 runs. Batting first, Hong Kong Women Cricket captain Natasha Miles and Kary Chan starred, scoring 34 and 36, respectively. Chasing 87, Japan Women Cricket managed just 67 runs in their nine overs, with Ayaka Stafford scoring 30, with Ahilya Chandel remaining unbeaten on 19. Kary Chan shone with the ball as well, claiming two wickets, which helped Hong Kong defend their paltry score. With this win, Hong Kong Women are first in standings, while Japan Women are fourth in points table. IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Series Schedule Announced: India Women to Host Australia Women in Three-Match Series Starting September 24 Ahead Of ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Hong Kong Women Beat Japan Women by 19 Runs

Excellent start for the Hong Kong, China women’s team as they claim their first victory of the tournament 🎉 Player of the match: Kary Chan Tomorrow’s match will be played against team Philippines at 8:30AM HKT. Stay tuned for more updates.#hkcricket #cricket #womenscricket… pic.twitter.com/bcShqIEbYi — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) June 4, 2025

