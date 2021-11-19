In the ongoing T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, Shoaib Malik demonstrated lazy form in their 1st T20I on Friday. While Mustafizur bowled in the fifth over of the chase, the ball bounced back to the keeper. Malik tried to take a run but in the nick of time, Nurul threw the ball to the stumps while the bat was still in the air. Thus, Malik's laziness cost him a wicket. The senior Pakistani batsman had to walk back after an unusual run out without scoring any run.

Watch the Video of Shoaib Malik's Unusual Wicket:

Arey ball piche jayegi to through aayega na lack of awareness but lazzy too Shoaib Malik 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RVetxg5YWV — SIR CHAHAL⁴⁵ (@Sirchahal) November 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)