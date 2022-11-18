Retired cricketer and coach Wasim Jaffer, who acts as a batting consultant for Bangladesh U19 team appreciated the boys on their performance against Pakistan U19 in the tour of Pakistan. Bangladesh U19 team on their tour of Pakistan, won the ODI series 2-1, tied the T20I series 1-1 and batted well to keep the only test match to a draw. Wasim called the achievement of winning in Pakistan to sit right up there in terms of job satisfaction.

Wasim jaffer Appreciates Bangladesh U-19 Team

Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is right up there in terms of job satisfaction. Proud of the boys on winning the ODI series 2-1, drawing T20 series 1-1, and batting over a day to draw the only Test. Thanks for looking after us @RamadaMultan @TheRealPCB #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/GKJj8BAUKM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 18, 2022

