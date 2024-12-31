Adelaide Strikers are all set to collide with Perth Scorchers on Monday, December 30 in the next Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 match. The Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL match will be played at the Adelaide Oval and begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers live streaming viewing option. 'You're Kidding Me' Glenn Maxwell Gives Hilarious Response After Commentators Informed Him Sam Billings Was Run Out But Got Saved As Melbourne Stars Cricketers Didn't Appeal During BBL 2024-25 Match Against Sydney Thunder (Watch Video).

