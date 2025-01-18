Perth Scorchers are all set to take on Adelaide Strikers in match 39 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season on Saturday, January 18. The Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL match will be played at the Optus Stadium. The Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers match will begin at 02:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming viewing option. Steve Smith Narrowly Saves Himself From Being Played On, Desperately Blocks Ball From Hitting His Stumps With A Twist of His Signature Quirky Antics During BBL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 2024-25

Last game day at the Furnace. Lets make it a goodie 💪🏳️‍🌈🧡🖤 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/2loPrrvrKI— Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 17, 2025

