Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 will see Sydney Thunder battling with Hobart Hurricanes at Sydney Showground Stadium. The Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, January 8. Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming viewing option. Travis Head Ruled Out of BBL 2024–25; Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja Cleared for Limited Games.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2024-25

Back at ENGIE Stadium tonight 👊



7.15pm - see you there: https://t.co/FaBHnih71R 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/m0fhq3dM5N— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 7, 2025

