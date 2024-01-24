The exciting Big Bash League 2023-24 season is set to come to an end with Sydney Sixers battling it out against Brisbane Heat in the final. The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the BBL 2023-24 final and it will start at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The BBL 2023-24 has Star Sports Network as it official broadcast partner and the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers final will be available for live telecast on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans can also watch the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Josh Brown Hits Most Sixes By a Player in One Innings of Big Bash League, Achieves Feat During His 140 off 57 Balls in Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 2023–24 Match.

BBL 2023-24 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Ladies & Gents, we have our two finalists! 43 games later, two deserving teams in #SydneySixers & #BrisbaneHeat will collide to be touted as CHAMPIONS! 🔥 Game on! 😎 Tune-in to #SSvBH in the Final 🏆 Tomorrow, 1:45 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/7qYEIVDbOI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 23, 2024

