After defeating Melbourne Stars in the first match, Brisbane Heat will be facing Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2023-24. The BBL 2023-24 match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat will be played at the Adelaide Oval in South Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans can surely watch live streaming of the Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat match on the FanCode app and website. BBL 2023–24: Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Match Due to Forearm Injury.

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2023-24 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

