Big Bash League Season 13 has crossed its halfway mark. In the 29th match of the tournament, Brisbane Heat will be facing Hobart Hurricanes. The BBL 2023-24 match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will be played at The Gabba, Queensland, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at a subscription fee.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Beat the Heat 👊 We take on the BBL's best tonight - but we're up to the challenge 💪#TasmaniasTeam pic.twitter.com/9ZVhH4dU1n — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 6, 2024

