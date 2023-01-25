Brisbane Heat are all set to face Hobart Hurricanes in the next match of Big Bash League 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 25th. The game will begin at 8:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Aurora Stadium, Launceston. Hobart Hurricanes suffered a loss against Sydney Sixers in their last match. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat are coming into this game with a victory over Melbourne Stars. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. India Reach No.1 Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Rankings After Whitewashing New Zealand in Three-Match ODI Series.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat On Sony Liv

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)