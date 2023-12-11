Big Bash League Season 13 is on its way and in the 5th match of the tournament it is going to be between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. The BBL 2023-24 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will be played at the University of Tasmania Stadium, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. BBL 2023-24 Match Abandoned Due to Unsafe Pitch, Play Called Off in Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers After 6.5 Overs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2023-24 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

The Big sixes are ready to rain. The Big wickets are ready to fall. Are you ready for the Big Bash? Which team will come out of Week 1 on top? Tune-in to #BHvMS on #BBLOnStar Today 1:45 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket #BBL pic.twitter.com/XDnv2o8S8X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 7, 2023

