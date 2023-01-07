Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on Hobart Hurricanes in the next match at Big Bash League 2022-23. The match will start at 12.35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. Renegades are currently in the fifth position with eight points from eight matches. Meanwhile, Hobart are in the sixth place with six points from seven matches. Both teams are coming with a victory in their last match and will be looking to continue their momentum. The important BBL 2022-23 match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes will be telecasted live in India on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming of the match, you can tune into the Sony Liv app and website.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes On Sony Liv

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)