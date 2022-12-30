Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Friday, December 30. The match will commence at 1.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. They played together a couple of days back where the last-time finalists, Sixers emerged victorious as they defeated the Renegades by 34 runs. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the Big Bash League 2022-23 in India. The BBL will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. The live-streaming of this match will be available on the Sony Liv website and app.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)